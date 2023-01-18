Stratford police searching for answers after Monteith Avenue fire
Stratford police are asking for the public’s assistance after a fire destroyed a building in an industrial area early Monday morning.
Four firetrucks and 25 firefighters were called to Monteith Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Monday.
In a news release sent on Wednesday, police said fire crews arrived on scene to find the business Superior Sealers engulfed in flames.
Officials said there was no one in the building and no one was injured.
Police are asking anyone who may have spotted suspicious activity to come forward. Police are also asking owners of businesses or residences in the area with surveillance to check the footage prior to the time the fire began.
On Monday, police said the building was being used by an asphalt resealing company and firefighters said there was a lot of combustible material on site, making the fire difficult to control.
