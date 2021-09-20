Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area

KITCHENER -

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.

Live federal election results are starting to come in for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

Polls in Ontario close at 9:30 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on results as they happen using our interactive map here.

As of Tuesday morning, both Kitchener South-Hespeler and Kitchener-Conestoga were too close to call.

These local ridings have been declared by the CTV News' Decision Desk: