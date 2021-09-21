Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party

Mike Morrice addresses the crowd in Kitchener Centre after winning the riding (Leighanne Evans / CTV Kitchener) Mike Morrice addresses the crowd in Kitchener Centre after winning the riding (Leighanne Evans / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters.

UPDATED

UPDATED | Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis

Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

  • Liberals win minority government in 2021 federal election

    Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019. CTV News' Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country in a federal election like no other.

    Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters.

  • UPDATED

    UPDATED | Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

    The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

Edmonton

Vancouver