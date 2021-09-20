Wellington Halton-Hills results: Conservative incumbent Michael Chong wins
Conservative incumbent Michael Chong has won the Wellington-Halton Hills riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
As of 11 p.m., Chong had received 3,498 votes with 30 of 240 polls reporting.
Liberal candidate Melanie Lang was the next highest polling candidate.
Chong has held the riding's seat since 2004.
The riding includes the townships of Centre Wellington, Guelph/Eramosa and Puslinch, along with the towns of Erin and Halton Hills.
