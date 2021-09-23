Elections Canada still counting ballots in undecided ridings

KITCHENER -

Elections Canada is still tallying up the votes from Monday’s federal election.

They say the special ballot count is still in progress in many ridings including Kitchener South-Hespeler and Kitchener-Conestoga.

In those two, the Liberal candidate has been leading and their Conservative challengers have both said that they don't believe they will win when the count is finished.

Elections Canada says they expect to finish counting the ballots in most ridings Thursday.