Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater wins

Perth County -

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.

As of 10:40 p.m., Nater had pulled in 1,994 votes, with 23 of 205 polls reporting.

He defeated Liberal candidate Brendan Knight, the NDP's Kevin Krunchkywich and Wayne Baker of the People's Party of Canada.

In 2019, Nater won the riding with 46.3 per cent of the vote.

The largely rural riding of Perth-Wellington is made up of Stratford, St. Marys and Perth County. It also includes Minto, Mapletown Township and Wellington North Township.