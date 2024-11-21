Extra police patrols for Guelph Homecoming cost $73K

Homecoming celebrations in Guelph this fall cost police just over $73,000.

In a report released on Thursday, police said the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, City of Guelph Bylaw Enforcement and the University of Guelph Campus Safety Office all deployed additional resources during the Sept. 28 Homecoming celebrations.

Most of the cost for extra patrols came from the Guelph Police Service’s budget, but the University of Guelph also chipped in more than $18,000.

Police said thousands of people participated in an unsanctioned street party along Chancellors Way and Edinburgh Road South. Several people were taken to hospital due to intoxication and fireworks were shot into the crowd, but no one was hurt.

However, just after 9 p.m. that same day, a man from Etobicoke told police he had been stabbed. That investigation is ongoing.

Bylaw officials also said they responded to more than 40 noise complaints.