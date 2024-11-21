KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Extra police patrols for Guelph Homecoming cost $73K

    guelph police
    Share

    Homecoming celebrations in Guelph this fall cost police just over $73,000.

    In a report released on Thursday, police said the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, City of Guelph Bylaw Enforcement and the University of Guelph Campus Safety Office all deployed additional resources during the Sept. 28 Homecoming celebrations.

    Most of the cost for extra patrols came from the Guelph Police Service’s budget, but the University of Guelph also chipped in more than $18,000.

    Police said thousands of people participated in an unsanctioned street party along Chancellors Way and Edinburgh Road South. Several people were taken to hospital due to intoxication and fireworks were shot into the crowd, but no one was hurt.

    However, just after 9 p.m. that same day, a man from Etobicoke told police he had been stabbed. That investigation is ongoing.

    Bylaw officials also said they responded to more than 40 noise complaints.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M

    A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million. The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named 'The Dance Screen (The Scream Too),' weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News