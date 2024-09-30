Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph

An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.

The injured male approached an officer around 9 p.m. in the Edinburgh Road South and Chancellors Way area on Saturday.

He said he had been stabbed in the abdomen during a fight with people he did not know.

"The man was transported to hospital and treated for what turned out to be fairly minor injuries, fortunately," said Scott Tracey, media relations coordinator with the Guelph Police Service. "Our officers are obviously investigating. I think it is important to note that we don't believe that this incident happened during the large gathering that unfolded on Chancellors Way and we believe it happened elsewhere and the injured male made his way to where the officers were, which is where that gathering was.”

“I think it's important as well to note that the injured person and we believe his friends, as far as we know, don't have any association to the university,” Tracey added.

The suspects were described as a white male and a light-skinned Black male. They both wore black clothing and medical masks.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or has any other information is asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Biser at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or email sbiser@guelphpolice.ca.