Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week

Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment

An eviction date has been set for residents of the homeless encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener. The Region of Waterloo announced Monday people living at the site have until June 30 to leave the property, citing concerns over safety as the reason behind the eviction.

“They didn’t say anything to us, they didn’t mention that we were being evicted, they didn’t hand out any paperwork,” said Amanda, who lives at the site.

The region said the encampment has grown rapidly in the last few weeks and now has more than 50 tents.

“That site in particular, over the last little while, has become unsafe,” said Region of Waterloo Councillor Mike Harris. “It was at high risk and for the safety of the individuals on the encampment and for the neighbours and businesses in the surrounding area, the region has taken action to serve notice.”

Harris said the region is working with residents to help them find somewhere to go, including local shelters, but admits if they do not go to shelters it’s unclear where they will live.

Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws

Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province. Scotlynn Farms agreed to pay a fine of $125,000, plus $31,250 for court costs.

The Norfolk County farm was facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act. Seven of those were laid against Scotlynn Sweetpac Growers Inc. in April 2021, and another 20 charges were added in September 2021. Those new charges were split between the Scotlynn Group and its president and CEO Scott Biddle.

An agreed statement of facts said that Scotlynn did not take the "reasonable precaution of isolating COVID-19 symptomatic workers" to protect other employees and they "did not consistently implement and enforce screening for COVID-19 symptoms" in the workplace.

Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee

After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the death of Nick Tanti. Tanti was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February 2020.

On Tuesday night, the jury found Aidan Kee not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter. His brother Angus Kee, who had been charged with being an accessory after the fact, was found not guilty.

Angus had originally been charged with manslaughter but that was dropped early in the trial.

Ontario gas prices set new record over weekend

Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend. As of 12 p.m. Friday, GasBuddy.com showed the average price in Kitchener as 211.3 cents per litre.

According to the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague, those numbers are on the way up. McTeague predicts gas prices will hit 215.9 cents per litre on Saturday before climbing even higher on Sunday.

“We are going to see tomorrow [Saturday], gas prices hit that all time record, 215.9 here in the GTA and most of southern Ontario,” McTeague said. “It's likely to go up another cent, 216.9 or 217.9. It's a little early to tell at this point."

McTeague has said he expects the price could hit $2.25 per litre at some point this summer.

“To work in Guelph it costs me $25 just to go to work,” said Valerie Brown. “Who can keep up with it? You got your rent, you got this too, you got your car payment.”

A gas pump in Kitchener is seen on June 10, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSB

Officials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected. The first of three planned budget discussions was held on Wednesday night. Trustees were told the uncertainty created by the pandemic in schools is likely the cause of lower-than-expected enrolment.

The total enrolment is projected to be 312 full-time equivalent students lower than budgeted.

According to WRDSB administration, having that decline is a significant financial risk. The province provides funds on a per pupil basis through the grants for student needs, which would mean less money for the board.

The Waterloo Region District School Board administration building is seen on Thursday, May 9, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)