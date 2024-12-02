Two vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two vehicle collision in the Township of Woolwich.
Police put out a social media post regarding the crash at Kossuth Road and Beaverdale Road around 8:30 a.m. They said Kossuth Road was closed between Beaverdale Road and Chilligo Road for an investigation.
Two damaged vehicles, a grey pickup truck and a black vehicle, could be seen at the crash site around 9 a.m.
Both vehicles had front end damage.
Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured.
The roads have since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has information or video of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 4499.
