KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex

    Share

    Those who are travelling along Highway 8 in Kitchener Sunday can expect a bit of a smokey commute.

    At around 1:15 p.m., large plumes of smoke could be seen over the highway and in the area of Fairway Road South and Kingsway Drive as a result of a large fire at a townhouse complex.

    In a post to X early Sunday afternoon, Waterloo Regional Police informed the public that Kingsway Drive would be closed as emergency crews work to put out the fire.

    The complex was evacuated and Grand River Transit buses were provided to residents to wait in. Red Cross was also requested to assist.

    At around 4:15 p.m., police provided an update, saying "the fire on Kingsway Drive is under control and not considered suspicious at this time."

    There is no word on how the fire started, more details will be provided as they become available.

    Kingsway Drive remains closed off.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News