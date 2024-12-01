Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex

Those who are travelling along Highway 8 in Kitchener Sunday can expect a bit of a smokey commute.

At around 1:15 p.m., large plumes of smoke could be seen over the highway and in the area of Fairway Road South and Kingsway Drive as a result of a large fire at a townhouse complex.

In a post to X early Sunday afternoon, Waterloo Regional Police informed the public that Kingsway Drive would be closed as emergency crews work to put out the fire.

The complex was evacuated and Grand River Transit buses were provided to residents to wait in. Red Cross was also requested to assist.

At around 4:15 p.m., police provided an update, saying "the fire on Kingsway Drive is under control and not considered suspicious at this time."

There is no word on how the fire started, more details will be provided as they become available.

Kingsway Drive remains closed off.