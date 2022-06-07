Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee

After one day of deliberations, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal 2020 stabbing of Nick Tanti.

On Tuesday night, the jury found Aidan Kee not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

His brother Angus Kee, who had been charged with being an accessory after the fact, was found not guilty.

Angus had also been charged with manslaughter but that was dropped earlier in the trial.

A sentencing date will soon be announced.

The judge completed his charge to the jury around 3 p.m. Monday.

The next day, the first day of deliberations, the jury submitted a question to the judge and counsellors. They wanted clarification on the definition of murder and manslaughter, and also asked for the definition of accident versus manslaughter.

Tanti was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February 2020.

Aidan Kee testified in court that he did not mean to stab Tanti and he only took out the knife, which he thought was closed, in self-defense.

"Nick was my friend," he said in court. "I would never try to stab him."

Angus Kee's lawyer argued that it was unlikely he saw what happened because he was knocked down during the fight and could not have known that it would lead to Tanti's death. Aidan testified that he gave his brother the knife after the fight because he thought he was in trouble.

The defence told the jury that the brothers did not know Tanti was dead or dying when they left the scene.

The Crown, meanwhile, argued that Aidan attacked Tanti as "payback" for an earlier altercation.

During his address to the jury on Monday, the judge said: "None of the parties in this case dispute that Aidan Kee caused Mr. Tanti's death. But did he do it unlawfully?"