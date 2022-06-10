Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend

Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, GasBuddy.com showed the average price in Kitchener as 211.3 cents per litre.

According to the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague, those numbers are on the way up. McTeague predicts gas prices will hit 215.9 cents per litre on Saturday before climbing even higher on Sunday.

“We are going to see tomorrow [Saturday], gas prices hit that all time record, 215.9 here in the GTA and most of southern Ontario,” McTeague said. “It's likely to go up another cent, 216.9 or 217.9. It's a little early to tell at this point."

McTeague has said he expects the price could hit $2.25 per litre at some point this summer.