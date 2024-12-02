KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • All Waterloo School Board school buses, taxis and special education routes cancelled

    A school bus on Chopin Drive in Cambridge, Ont. on Dec. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) A school bus on Chopin Drive in Cambridge, Ont. on Dec. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    All school buses, taxis and special education routes for the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board have been cancelled on Monday due to current weather conditions.

    Public schools, catholic schools and extended day childcare programs remain open.

    St. Louis online, daytime and evening classes remain open at all locations.

