Two Guelph Storm players, former Kitchener Ranger and player from Baden chosen for National Junior Hockey Selection Camp

A couple of Guelph Storm players, a former Kitchener Ranger and a player from Baden will get a shot at a spot on Canada’s national junior hockey team.

Hockey Canada published the selection camp roster on Monday as hockey fans get ready for the start of the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship later this month.

Defenceman Cameron Allen and forward Jett Luchanko, both from the Guelph Storm, have been selected to take part.

Barrie Colt Beau Akey, who is originally from Baden, was also chosen.

Former Kitchener Ranger, and current Brampton Steelhead, Carson Rehkopf also got the nod for selection camp after he made the World Juniors roster last year.

The selection camp is happening from Dec. 10 – 13 at TD Place in Ottawa.

“This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays, and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster,” U20 head scout Al Murray said in a news release.

Once players have been chosen, Canada’s national junior team will head to Petawawa for a four-day training camp. Team Canada will also face Switzerland, Sweden and Czechia in some pre-tournament action.

The World Juniors get underway in Ottawa on Boxing Day with Canada set to take on Finland at 7:30 p.m.