Fatal collision in Wellington County

One person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Wellington County.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the crash on Highway 9 just south of the Town of Clifford on Monday around 7:25 a.m.

The crash involved two SUVs and a tractor trailer.

Police confirmed one person has died but have not provided any further details at this time.

Highway 9 is closed between 15th Line and 11th Line.