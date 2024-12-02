KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal collision in Wellington County

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    One person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Wellington County.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the crash on Highway 9 just south of the Town of Clifford on Monday around 7:25 a.m.

    The crash involved two SUVs and a tractor trailer.

    Police confirmed one person has died but have not provided any further details at this time.

    Highway 9 is closed between 15th Line and 11th Line.

