Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment

An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.

According to the Region of Waterloo, people living at the site now have until June 30 to leave the property. The region says it gave encampment residents notice Monday morning.

The region says the site has grown rapidly in the last few weeks and now has more than 60 tents.

“We have seen an increase in security incidents at the site,” a spokesperson for the region said, in part, in an email to CTV News.

“It became clear that we needed to act to ensure the safety of the public and those residing at the site.”

The region says it is working with outreach groups to connect people with services like housing and shelter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.