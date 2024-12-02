Bus driver charged after collision with LRT in Kitchener

A bus driver has been charged after a collision between a school bus and a Grand River Transit Light Rail Transit (LRT) vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police said the crash happened on Friday around 4:10 p.m. on Ottawa Street South near Maurice Street.

There were children on board the bus at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported.

No one on the LRT was hurt.

Police have charged a 66-year-old man with changing lanes while not in safety.