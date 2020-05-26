KITCHENER -- A driver involved in a serious head-on crash that left one person dead in January has been charged.

The crash happened back on Jan. 5 at about 6:25 p.m.

Emergency services responded to Trafalgar Road near Side Road 17 in Erin.

Ontario Provincial Police say their investigation showed that a southbound SUV had collided head-on with a northbound sedan.

The driver of the sedan, who police have identified as 36-year-old Jayson Alexander Waddell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trafalgar Road was closed for several hours while police investigated this and another head-on crash that happened about an hour apart.

On May 26, officials announced that the driver of the SUV involved in the fatal crash had been charged.

Police say that 19-year-old Ishaka Simran Parvini Maharaj, of Barrie, was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph at the end of July.

The charge has not been proven in court.