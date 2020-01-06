Police are investigating two head-on collisions that happened just an hour apart on Trafalgar Road Sunday night.

The first involved an SUV and sedan near Side Road 17, just south of Erin, around 6:25 p.m.

Police say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital in Georgetown with non-life threatening injuries.

The second head-on crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Derry Road East in Milton.

Police say a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck a Volkswagen Jetta going in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Jetta, a 35-year-old Milton man, and three of his passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Halton Police say the driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Umair Vakani of Missassauga, was not hurt.

He's facing numerous charges including drunk driving.

Trafalgar Road was closed for approximately four hours while police were on scene.