

Chase Banger and Nicole Lampa, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The criminal charges against Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee have been withdrawn.

On Wednesday morning, Fee was in a Kitchener courtroom to enter into a nine-month peace bond.

"This morning, the Crown withdrew both criminal charges against Amy Fee," her lawyer, Brennan Smart, told CTV.

"A peace bond, it's important to note she is not making any admission of guilt."

According to court documents, Fee was first arrested on Oct. 8.

She was charged with two counts of assaulting her husband, radio host Stephen Craig Fee, with a weapon on two separate occasions.

A source close to the situation said at the time of Fee's arrest that this was a result of an ongoing divorce, which Fee suggests in a statement provided to CTV News.

"Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee has announced the breakup of a twenty-year relationship with her husband, Craig," the statement read in part.

The province stood by Fee after the allegations arose.

"Amy Fee is a very important member of our team. We support her and will continue to support her through this difficult time," said Government House Leader Paul Calandra in a statement to CTV News.

While the criminal allegations against Amy Fee are over, CTV News has learned that Craig Fee is currently facing a sexual assault charge in Peel Region.

His lawyer, Iain Sneddon, says that Craig Fee denies the allegation and is commencing a defamation action.

A spokesperson for the radio station where Fee works says he is on leave, they take the matter seriously and that they are currently investigating.

His next court appearance is scheduled in Brampton on Nov. 12. The allegation against him hasn't been proven in court.

With reporting from Tegan Versolatto