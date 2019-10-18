

Nicole Lampa and Colin D'Mello, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Kitchener politician has been charged with two counts of assault after a pair of alleged domestic violence incidents.

According to court documents, Progressive Conservative MPP Amy Fee was arrested on Oct. 8 in relation to an incident that happened three days earlier.

Police allege that she assaulted her husband, Stephen Craig Fee, with a box lid on Oct. 5 at their Doon South home.

Fee's lawyer, Brennan Smart, says that when the October incident happened, police interviewed Fee and found no grounds to arrest her.

Smart says that officials allowed her to leave the residence with the children. He says "that was going to be the end of the matter."

"For some reason, the Waterloo Regional Police changed their mind, came and arrested Amy Fee for the incident that occurred on the Saturday night," Smart tells CTV News.

"(Fee) vehemently denies any allegation of wrongdoing, there will be no plea of guilt. We will resolve this matter, and hopefully allow the matter to be resolved in the family court, because that's where it belongs."

The court document also describes another incident on Sept. 6. In that case, police allege that she assaulted him with a cell phone.

A source close to the situation says this is as a result of an ongoing divorce, which Fee suggests in a statement provided to CTV News.

"Kitchener South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee has announced the breakup of a twenty-year relationship with her husband, Craig," the statement begins.

It goes on: "There’s no question the last year has been a year of tremendous personal struggle. I have been seeking professional counseling, and embracing an opportunity to start a fresh life, focusing on my children, my family and of course, my constituency.”

She acknowledges that she will continue to work with any investigative authorities. She did not acknowledge the domestic violence charges directly.

Fee has been a member of provincial parliament since 2018, when she won a back-and-forth race over NDP candidate Fitzroy Vanderpool for Kitchener South-Hespeler.

When the dust settled, Fee had 16,510 votes to Vanderpool's 15,741.

She was quickly named the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Children's Services and appointed deputy house leader.

In the statement, Fee says she will continue to serve as the MPP for Kitchener-South Hespeler, a move that the Ontario government supports.

“Amy Fee is a very important member of our team. We support her and will continue to support her through this difficult time,” said Government House Leader Paul Calandra in a statement to CTV News.

Otherwise, she has asked for privacy for her family as they "navigate (their) way through the system."

Stephen Craig Fee has not yet responded to requests by email or phone for comment.

While Fee has not entered a plea she is expected to appear in court again on Nov. 7. None of the allegations against her have been proven in court.