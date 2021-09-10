Crews respond to toilet-paper fire inside Waterloo Region Walmart

Kitchener -

Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say a small fire was intentionally set in the toilet-paper isle.

The flames were mostly put out by Walmart staff before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

An estimate for damages is yet to be released but Kitchener Fire assistant platoon chief Patrick O’Halloran says costs for repairs could reach upwards of $500,000, due to excessive smoke damage.

The Sunrise Centre Walmart was one of three locations forced to close for nearly a month last October, after alleged acts of arson.

Fires also started in the toilet-paper sections at Walmarts on Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo and River Road in Kitchener the same night. Officials said damages exceeded $12 million.