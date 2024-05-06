Fire at Stratford Beer Store causes $1.5 M in damage

Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Beer Store in Stratford Monday, according to police.

Police and fire were called to the Huron Street location after the fire alarm went off just after midnight.

According to the fire department, a member of the community reported the fire.

Four fire trucks and around 16 firefighters were called to the scene to help put the fire out.

Staff from the neighbouring Tim Hortons store were evacuated for their safety and the area was closed to traffic as the fire department fought the fire.

Nearby streets reopened sometime Monday afternoon.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The Beer Store will remain closed until the building has been deemed safe. It is unknown when it will reopen.

“We sincerely apologize for this and assure you that we are doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for the Beer Store, in a statement to CTV News.

The Beer Store suggested customers instead visit other locations like Meier Blvd in Stratford, in New Hamburg and St. Marys.

The Tim Hortons next door was not damaged.

The investigation into the cause of the Beer Store fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.