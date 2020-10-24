KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two people in connection to a series of fires set at Walmart stores in Kitchener and Waterloo that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Police announced the arrests on Saturday night, and on Sunday revealed that a 21-year-old man from Paris, Ont. and a young person have been charged. Neither have been named.

They now face several offences, including arson, disregard for human life, and discharging a false fire alarm.

The fires were reported Tuesday night at three locations: Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener, Ottawa Street North and River Road in Kitchener, and Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street South in Waterloo.

Police have previously stated that the fires were started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles. Damage to the three locations is estimated at $12 million.

Further investigation by police revealed the two men reportedly pulled fire alarms at stores in Cambridge and Brantford.

Police say they are not looking for anymore suspects, but expect additional charges to be laid.

Anyone who may have witnesses the incidents is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.