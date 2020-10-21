KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating three overnight fires that happened at Walmart locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Police had said that the fires were considered suspicious and, by Wednesday morning, had announced they were investigating the fires as arson.

The first fire happened at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunrise Centre Walmart near Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Employees at the Sunrise Centre location told CTV News they saw toilet paper on fire inside the Walmart before they were told to go outside.

The Kitchener Fire Department said a paper product was used to start the fire, and police confirmed Wednesday morning that all three fires were started in the toilet paper and paper towel sections of the stores.

The next call came in at 9:55 p.m. for a fire at the Walmart in the Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener.

A third fire call came in at around 10:20 p.m. and the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

UPDATE:



Continuing to investigate three fires at retail stores in Kitchener and Waterloo.



The fires are being treated as an arson investigation.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information.



More here: https://t.co/3A9kWF7Wa9 https://t.co/CbPOpKdkRE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 21, 2020

Fire officials say no one was hurt in any of the fires.

Both the Kitchener Fire Department and the Waterloo Fire Department say the early damage estimate is set around $4 million per location.

They say that, due to bad smoke damage throughout the stores, all the product at each store could be considered a complete loss.

Fire officials say it will take further investigation today to determine the exact cost.

Guelph police confirm they were asked to warn the Walmarts in Guelph about the situation in Kitchener and Waterloo.