Crash involving car and LRT sends four people to hospital
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:14PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:25PM EDT
A crash involving a car and LRT at Ottawa St. S. and Courtland Ave in Kitchener. (June 21, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Four people were taken to hospital Sunday night after their car collided with a LRT train in Kitchener.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue.
The car had damage to its passenger side, while the train’s front bumper was broken.
Waterloo Regional Police say the four people inside the car had minor injuries.
The area was closed for several hours while they were on scene investigating.
No word yet on any charges.