Female victim 'not forthcoming' with Guelph police after assault

Guelph police is investigating an assault of a femaleand asking the public to share any information they have.

Ithappened in the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Kathleen Street on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police say the victim left the area and headed westbound where she was located and transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the injuries she sustained were non-life threatening.

The victim was allegedly not forthcoming with information, but it is believed she was attacked after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with a male known to her.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7513 or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).