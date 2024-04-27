Female victim 'not forthcoming' with Guelph police after assault

KITCHENER
    Guelph police is investigating an assault of a femaleand asking the public to share any information they have.

    Ithappened in the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Kathleen Street on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

    Police say the victim left the area and headed westbound where she was located and transported to hospital for treatment.

    Police say the injuries she sustained were non-life threatening.

    The victim was allegedly not forthcoming with information, but it is believed she was attacked after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with a male known to her.

    Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7513 or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

