Long faces around horse riding school as it prepares to close after 50 years

An established horse riding school in Centre Wellington is hanging up the saddle after five decades in business.

Judith Johnson created the Travis Hall Equestrian Centre with her late husband Dave in 1974.

The 80-year-old says it’s time to retire considering much of the responsibility has been on her daughter Cindy since 2020, after Dave died. And since Judith is not nearly as mobile as she used to be, she says she can’t help much.

“I would like to stay here, but there’s too much land. Somebody should be able to use it,” said Judith.

Local cash croppers have bought the property and will be farming it for hay. That means 40 horses, seven of which are owned by the family and the rest are boarders, will be riding off from Travis Hall on May 1.

“I can’t do it,” said Cindy, through tears. “This isn’t just a farm. This is our whole life.”

Cindy has taken on the role of manager and has dozens of dedicated riders who she coaches.

The riders say it has been tough to come to terms with too.

“I’m probably going to miss the bond with the horses the most because the bond that you make with the horses is so strong,” said Hope, one of the riders.

For young riders like Destinee, there’s an extra hurdle as she tries to focus on an upcoming competition.

“It’s my first show,” she said. “So kind of just going into the beginner ring, practicing transitions, striding between jumps.”

Grandparents of riders even showed up to Travis Hall on Friday to express how much the business means to them.

“Just the compassion here is amazing, not only for the horses but safety for the kids,” said Cheryl Garnhum, Hope’s grandmother.

Even for parents like Sherri Kamnatnick, who didn’t know much about horses until her daughter expressed interest, this is a big loss.

“It’s going to suck when this place closes because I think it’s going to be really hard to find something that even compares to this,” said Kamnatnick.

But Cindy says – hold your horses. She will continue to freelance coach.

“A lot of my students are placed at areas where I will be going in to coach. I’m not leaving my kids. A lot of them, they are me,” said Cindy.

Judith just wants all clients, past and present, to continue to listen to horses because of how much they can help you grow.

“They become stable people in more than one way,” she said.