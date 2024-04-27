Cambridge Moves for Mental Health draws dozens in spite of weather

Rainy weather for the second year in a row once again did not deter attendees from a special fundraising event.

Over 100 people came together at city hall for Cambridge Moves for Mental Health on Saturday.

The fundraising event for Porchlight Addiction and Mental Health Services saw $13,000 raised in online donations alone.

"We still have to tally what else comes in for the day," said Cameron Dearlove, executive director for Porchlight. "We're really pleased."

Attendees took part in either a 2.5 or five-kilometre accessible route before circling back to city hall for lunch.

"All these people are walking through downtown Cambridge with their Cambridge Moves for Mental Health t-shirts just showing that these kinds of things are important to us," said Dearlove. "It's all part of reducing stigma and opening doors for people to get the mental health help they need."

The proceeds will be going to Porchlight's upcoming move to a larger facility and continued support of those with mental health and addiction service needs.

"We've had rain two years in a row, so third time [next year] is the charm," said Dearlove. "The weather shows a little bit of the resilience that people have. The fact that everybody comes out on a Saturday to tell the community that mental health is important."