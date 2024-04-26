Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Like many young girls, Raneem loves to be around her friends and family but unlike most – she needs a lifesaving medication.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
According to her doctors, that medication is not currently covered by OHIP and comes with a price tag of around $600,000 USD per year.
Raneem lives in Kitchener under the care of Sunbeam Community & Developmental Services.
“It’s really a life changing option for Raneem but unfortunately it’s not currently covered,” said Sunbeam’s CEO Brian Swinson, when talking about Cholbam.
According to Raneem’s doctors, Cholbam is the best medication to help prolong her life. It could also help stabilize her enough for a needed liver transplant.
Her dad, Yousef Alzoubi, told CTV News that he doesn’t wish this situation on anyone and that he just wants the best for his daughter.
“We are waiting for this medication for a long time and the government cannot afford it to us so this is a call to all people, we need this help, we need this for my daughter,” said Alzoubi.
Erika Gardiner is the nurse manager at Sunbeam.
“Every child deserves a happy and healthy life and to be able to access the drug without a financial burden would give her just that," said Gardiner.
The family, who lives in London, must travels back and forth to visit Raneem. With the medication, she could potentially live at the family home.
“For the last three years she has been away from us. She is here in the centre. Our hope is to be among us, among our family, living with us,” said Alzoubi.
For now, the family and her doctor’s will wait for the province to review the drug for coverage.
CTV News contacted Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, the company who produces Cholbam, but we did not hear back by publication.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Powerful tornado tears across Nebraska, weather service warns of 'catastrophic' damage
Devastating tornadoes tore across parts of eastern Nebraska and northeast Texas Friday as a multi-day severe thunderstorm event ramped up in the central United States, injuring at least three people.
Toxic testing standoff: Family leaves house over air quality
A Sherwood Park family says their new house is uninhabitable. The McNaughton's say they were forced to leave the house after living there for only a week because contaminants inside made it difficult to breathe.
Trump's lawyers try to discredit testimony of prosecution's first witness in hush money trial
Donald Trump's defence team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.