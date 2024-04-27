WRPS and community partners unite for bike rodeo to promote cycling safety

Young bikers took to a makeshift cycling obstacle course at Kitchener’s Queensmount Arena on Saturday. It was all part of an event aiming to share a message of safety.

“It’s essentially to teach the kids more about bike safety, pick up some free swag and just kick off and enjoy the day,” said WRPS Const. Brad Hickey.

In a concerted effort to enhance bike safety awareness within the community, regional police and various community partners converged at the arena for an engaging bike rodeo event.

“So as we head into the warmer months, it's a great time to come out just to remind the kids and maybe those who are having their first time on the bike for the season…about bike safety and just to get out and have fun,” Hickey told CTV News.

With the aim of promoting safe cycling practices, organizers and partners seized the opportunity to address prevalent bike safety trends and spread crucial messages.

”We believe that biking is for everybody,” said Recreational Therapist at KidsAbility, Sheryl Dedman. “We're here to help families find the path that they want to do for their child to enjoy biking.”

The Brain Injury Association of Waterloo Wellington preached proper helmet use among youth and adults.

“We are giving away about 200 helmets today,” said Executive Director, Lynda Abshoff. “We're aiming at the kids, but we see a lot of people without helmets as adults and that's a problem for us as well.”

With an ever growing population in the region, Abshoff believes discussions surrounding bike safety are important now more than ever.

“It's important for everyone who's on any kind of wheeled device to be wearing proper head safety material,” she said.

In the ongoing quest for safer streets in the region, attendees expressed their optimism about the lasting impact of collaborative initiatives in shaping a safer cycling culture.

“We obviously like to promote bike safety, so having the helmets and that all available, we want to help educate parents on the fact that there are bike options for your child,” Dedman said.