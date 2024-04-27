WRPS and community partners unite for bike rodeo to promote cycling safety
Young bikers took to a makeshift cycling obstacle course at Kitchener’s Queensmount Arena on Saturday. It was all part of an event aiming to share a message of safety.
“It’s essentially to teach the kids more about bike safety, pick up some free swag and just kick off and enjoy the day,” said WRPS Const. Brad Hickey.
In a concerted effort to enhance bike safety awareness within the community, regional police and various community partners converged at the arena for an engaging bike rodeo event.
“So as we head into the warmer months, it's a great time to come out just to remind the kids and maybe those who are having their first time on the bike for the season…about bike safety and just to get out and have fun,” Hickey told CTV News.
With the aim of promoting safe cycling practices, organizers and partners seized the opportunity to address prevalent bike safety trends and spread crucial messages.
”We believe that biking is for everybody,” said Recreational Therapist at KidsAbility, Sheryl Dedman. “We're here to help families find the path that they want to do for their child to enjoy biking.”
The Brain Injury Association of Waterloo Wellington preached proper helmet use among youth and adults.
“We are giving away about 200 helmets today,” said Executive Director, Lynda Abshoff. “We're aiming at the kids, but we see a lot of people without helmets as adults and that's a problem for us as well.”
With an ever growing population in the region, Abshoff believes discussions surrounding bike safety are important now more than ever.
“It's important for everyone who's on any kind of wheeled device to be wearing proper head safety material,” she said.
In the ongoing quest for safer streets in the region, attendees expressed their optimism about the lasting impact of collaborative initiatives in shaping a safer cycling culture.
“We obviously like to promote bike safety, so having the helmets and that all available, we want to help educate parents on the fact that there are bike options for your child,” Dedman said.
Chants of 'shame on you' greet guests arriving for the annual White House correspondents' dinner
An election-year roast of U.S. President Joe Biden before journalists, celebrities and politicians at the annual White House correspondents' dinner Saturday.
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
Here's where Canadians are living abroad: report
A recent report sheds light on Canadians living abroad--estimated at around four million people in 2016—and the public policies that impact them.
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after return to New York from upstate prison
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction.
'We are declaring our readiness': No decision made yet as Poland declares it's ready to host nuclear weapons
Polish President Andrzej Duda says while no decision has been made around whether Poland will host nuclear weapons as part of an expansion of the NATO alliance’s nuclear sharing program, his country is willing and prepared to do so.
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
