Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash in Cambridge, driver arrested

A driver has been arrested and a pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dunbar Road and Briarwood Driver around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

A 57-year-old pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they later found the suspect driver and their vehicle.

A 28-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation and failing to stop after an accident.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.