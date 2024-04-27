KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash in Cambridge, driver arrested

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A driver has been arrested and a pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dunbar Road and Briarwood Driver around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

    A 57-year-old pedestrian was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say they later found the suspect driver and their vehicle.

    A 28-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation and failing to stop after an accident.

    The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

