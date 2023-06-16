A community forum was held in Brantford Thursday night to discuss a planned housing development for the site of the former Arrowdale Golf Course.

Last year, the city sold 32 of the 49 acres of the property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million.

The proposed plan is to build a subdivision on the property which would include a mix of detached homes, townhouses and two apartment buildings.

City council hosted the neighbourhood meeting Thursday night, allowing residents to learn more about the project and give input to the developer.

There was a long line of neighbours who wanted to weigh in with their concerns, including vehicle traffic and a loss of greenspace.

“It’s going to be devastating to all of Brantford,” said one resident. “[Traffic]’s going to have a ripple effect.”

“I think most people would agree with me here,” said another. “This 49 acres in Brantford that was utilized as a golf course and public space for 97 years was the equivalency of our central park.”

“I’m dead against rezoning Arrowdale for residential purposes,” added a third. “This neighbourhood cannot handle in the influx of people and vehicles.”

Council approved the sale of the land under the condition that 17 acres would be dedicated to a new community park.