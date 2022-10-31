Former Arrowdale Golf Course sale finalized by City of Brantford

The City of Brantford says the former Arrowdale Golf Course at 282 Stanley Street has sold for $14 million.

Thirty-two acres of 49 acres were sold to Elite M.D. Arrowdale Holdings Inc.

According to a news release from the city, proceeds from the sale will help with affordable housing projects in the community. The first is expected to be constructed at 346 Shellard Lane and feature 70 units.

“These units will make a huge difference in the quality of life of those who, in some cases, have waited over 5 years for affordable housing,” the city said in the release.

Brantford council approved the sale for the city-owned land in 2020 with the understanding that 15 acres would be dedicated to a new community park.

“As a community park, this unique recreational space will be the largest park to be built in Brantford in 100 years, and given its scope and scale, will service both the immediate neighbourhood as well as the broader community,” the city said.

A LOOK BACK

In 2019, Brantford City Council directed staff to sell the municipally owned Arrowdale Golf Course and a dedicate a portion of the site for a community park.

At the time, there was some pushback from neighbouring communities, like in Kitchener where the mayor said he did not think selling the golf course would help combat the affordable housing crisis.

"We have a lot of other properties that we can use for that purpose, quite frankly I wouldn’t want to jeopardize green space in our community that should be maintained, when we have others that can be used for that purpose,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

In the fall of 2021, members of Six Nations set up tents and a fire pit to protest against the city putting the property up for sale.

“Quit developing our land, start consulting the confederacy Council,” said Trevor Bomberry with Arrowdale Land Defenders, at the time.

In September, 2022, archaeological work at the site was temporarily haulted after what appeared to be bone fragments were found.