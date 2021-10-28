'Quit developing our land': Six Nations protesting sale of Brantford's Arrowdale golf course

Brantford -

Brantford residents and members of Six Nations have set up tents and a fire pit at Brantford’s Arrowdale Golf Course.

Protestors have been there since Oct. 9 and said they plan to continue to occupy the site as they protest the city of Brantford putting the property up for sale.

“As long as the grass grows and the sky is blue,” said Trevor Bomberry with Arrowdale Land Defenders.

At the end of 2019, Brantford city council voted to sell a majority of the 32-acre property. The city said the developer plans to build more than 200 affordable housing units that the community "so desperately needs."

But according to the city, the sale of the property has been delayed due to legal proceedings by protestors.

In the summer of 2020, a citizen group Know Your City Inc. wanted to take the city to court and applied for a judicial review of the sale.

“Unfortunately our case was dismissed by the Ontario divisional court,” said Veronica Martisius, the director of Know Your City Inc..

Both the Land Defenders and Know Your City Inc. hope the sale isn’t finalized.

“Out of respect for our claims,” said Martisius.

“Quit developing our land, start consulting the confederacy Council,” said Bomberry.

Both group said the land belongs to the Indigenous community.

“This is our land. There’s no refuting it,” said Bomberry.

“The Arrowdale lands are situated within the Haldeman tract,” said Martisius.

Maria Visocchi, Brantford's director of communications, sent CTV Kitchener a statement stating that the city has owned the lands for about one hundred years.

Officials also addressed protest on the property, stating "it is a serious and sensitive matter that requires significant input from our Federal and Provincial partners as well as the Indigenous community, and is not within the City’s jurisdiction to resolve.”

Cheryl Antoski, a Ward 4 councillor said she disagrees with the decision to sell the land.

“I will continue to be an advocate for investing in our green and open spaces to contribute to the quality of life our residents deserve. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. And before anyone accuses me of not caring about affordable housing, I don’t believe that is true of anyone on Council – and it is certainly not true of me. There is just a disagreement on how we get there and what the options are,” Antoski said in a statement.

Brantford Police are not currently on site but told CTV News they will continue to monitor the property to ensure the safety of all parties and added that protestors have so far been peaceful.

Bomberry said the protest isn’t just about saving Arrowdale and the green space it provides but also to stand in solidarity with similar demonstrations across Canada.