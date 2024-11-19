Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
Bradley Pogue was 24-years-old when he was killed on Nov. 19, 2018. He had gone to Brierdale Plaza that day to sell a pound of marijuana, not knowing the men who were meeting him, Adam DeGannes and Peter Bouctsis, planned to rob him instead.
Bouctsis pulled out a handgun and asked Pogue: “What is worth more, a pound of weed or your life?"
Pogue then tried to knock the gun out of Bouctsis’ hand, but Bouctsis fired off two shots, killing Pogue.
Honouring Pogue’s memory
On the sixth anniversary of her son’s death, Hayley Schultz said her focus is not on how Pogue died, but on doing kind things for others.
She’s been inspired by her son’s life, describing him as someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
“In his honor, I try to do something good for the community or good for somebody, because it can't all be bad. There has to be something good that comes out of this,” Schultz told CTV News.
Bradley Pogue with his mother Hayley Schultz in an undated photo.
On the first anniversary of her son’s death, she sent a cake to a women’s shelter to brighten their day. Other years, she purchased pairs of shoes for random strangers.
This year Schultz put together six bags of practical items, like gloves, socks, over-the-counter medications, toothpaste, toothbrushes, heating pads, deodorant, snacks and change for coffee. She then planned to hand them out to people who are homeless in Peterborough, where Bradley grew up and she currently lives.
Those bags also contained a candle and a letter, sharing Schultz’s and Pogue’s story.
“Please light the candle inside in memory of Bradley at 8:05 tonight for a two-minute memorial,” the note read.
Court case
Three people were charged following Pogue’s death.
Adam DeGannes eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years in custody.
Peter Bouctsis was found guilty of second-degree murder and given a life sentence. He is, however, eligible to apply for parole as early as November 2025.
Another person, Amber Craig, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.
Dealing with grief
Schultz said her son’s death was senseless, but in the middle of the pain, there must be peace. That’s why she’s marking the day with kindness.
“The grief does not change. But the wanting to make other peoples’ lives better definitely changes. And that’s what Bradley was about and that’s what I will do in his honour.”
Schultz is also hoping to eventually set up a non-profit organization in Bradley Pogue’s memory, called Bradley’s Butterflies, because butterflies remind her of her son.
