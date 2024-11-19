Council approves plan to build 45-storey tower at former CTV Kitchener studio
The City of Kitchener has given the green light for a new 45-storey residential tower at the former home of CTV Kitchener, despite concerns from neighbours.
On Monday, council approved zoning bylaw amendments for three construction projects including the creation of 456 rental units at 864-876 King Street West. The original plan for the property listed the height at 44-storeys, but one more floor was added during subsequent meetings.
Council’s approval of the project was partly based on its prime location.
“I can’t help but think this is a really important build within our community,” said Stephanie Stretch, Ward 10 councillor, at Monday’s meeting. “It’s really close to the border [with Waterloo]. A lot of the frontage is going to be seen.”
The tower is also across the street from Grand River Hospital and an LRT station.
As for the former CKCO/CTV Kitchener studio, crews finished tearing down the building on Nov. 14 but work continues to clear the property of debris.
The 45-storey tower is just the first part of Vive Development’s plan for the property. More details on the next phase of the project are expected next spring.
Neighbour concerns
Residents living between the Grand River Hospital and Mount Hope Cemetery shared their concerns with the 45-storey residential tower with CTV News in August.
“Anything over 20 storeys is high enough,” insisted Joe Da Silva.
The new tower is projected to have 455 apartment units.
“For me, it’s not feasible,” Rosemary Longpre said. “I understand the housing [issue], but to have it that high, it takes away from the aesthetics of the whole neighbourhood [and] blocks the sun from the house.”
Residents also have concerns about the construction of a 25-storey apartment building, across from Pine Street, and the impact the buildings will have on the neighbourhood. Specifically, they cited the King Street West and Pine Street intersection, which prohibits left turns. They worry about the additional traffic when, and if, new residents use Mary Street as an alternative.
Vive Development says all 455 units will be purpose-built rentals, meaning they can offer housing at a lower price point.
More approvals
Kitchener council also approved two other zoning bylaw changes at Monday’s meeting.
One was for 120 rental units in an eight-storey building at 169-183 Victoria Street South. The other was 64 units within stacked townhouses at 60 Trussler Road.
What’s next
Now that council has given the go-ahead for the three developments, the applications will be forwarded onto the Region of Waterloo for approval.
