KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions

    Canadian currency is shown in this file photo. Canadian currency is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.

    In August, the Waterloo Regional Police Service was told an employee at a financial institution was making unauthorized transactions.

    During the investigation, police discovered two men had defrauded financial institutions, educational institutions and the Government of Canada out of more than $500,000.

    On Tuesday, police, armed with warrants, searched two homes in Cambridge and seized multiple cellphones and cash. Two men were arrested.

    A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Cambridge, have been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The 26-year-old man was also charged with two counts of personation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News