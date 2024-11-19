Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
In August, the Waterloo Regional Police Service was told an employee at a financial institution was making unauthorized transactions.
During the investigation, police discovered two men had defrauded financial institutions, educational institutions and the Government of Canada out of more than $500,000.
On Tuesday, police, armed with warrants, searched two homes in Cambridge and seized multiple cellphones and cash. Two men were arrested.
A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Cambridge, have been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The 26-year-old man was also charged with two counts of personation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch 'Thought it was part of special effects': Cruise ship tilts as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
BREAKING Incident resolved after reports of man armed with knife at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said an incident involving a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.