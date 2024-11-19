Region aims to open shelter for women and gender diverse people in time for winter

The Region of Waterloo is working on plans to open a temporary 37-bed overnight shelter dedicated to serving women and gender-diverse people.

The new shelter would be set up at 84 Frederick Street in Kitchener for the winter.

"We know that the experiences of women experiencing homelessness are unique and different, and so they require different and separate options for women and femme-identifying individuals and gender diverse individuals in the community,” Chris McEvoy, Manager of Housing Policy & Homelessness Prevention for the Region of Waterloo said.

McEvoy said the temporary emergency shelter will only be open overnight and will mainly operate on a referral bases through the First Connect service.

“We want individuals to be accessing those other diversion and prevention programs. If somebody does show up on a shelter's doorstep, they walk through the process with the person, potentially connect them with First Connect, but they also look into the shared database. And if so, if they are experiencing chronic homelessness or they are 'known to the system', they wouldn't turn that individual away if there's a space available,” McEvoy said.

The building has been operating as a shelter in some capacity since 1908. The region purchased it from YW Kitchener-Waterloo in the summer.

Renovations began while the region was still trying to determine the best use for the building, but it left the community without a dedicated space for women and gender-diverse people.

“We know from research projects like Project Willow that the call and need for safe spaces for gender diverse individuals and women is valid and real and necessary,” McEvoy said.

As the renovations continue, the 37-bed overnight shelter will be located in the community space.

The exterior of a new temporary shelter at 84 Frederick St. in Kitchener is seen on Nov. 19, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

The region said the temporary shelter will be offered in partnership with Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP) and aims to open in early December. Opening will depend on when renovations are completed and when staff are hired.

SHIP has called it an Out of the Cold program, but McEvoy said it has no relation to the former Out of the Cold program in the region.

Men will not be allowed in the shelter, but the region said there are other locations they can go.

“Somebody who identifies as a man, no, they will not be able to access the shelter site. It is dedicated to women and gender diverse individuals. For men experiencing homelessness, there are other options throughout the community in Waterloo and in Kitchener and in Cambridge,” McEvoy said.

The temporary emergency shelter is expected to operate until March 2025. The region anticipates renovations will wrap up by March. At that time the full 66-bed emergency shelter for women and gender diverse people will open.

“We know that permanent, fixed and scattered supportive housing and affordable housing is the answer and solution to experiences of homelessness. Through building better futures, through the planned and chronic homelessness, the region and community are devoting and investing just as much in housing as we are in emergency shelters,” McEvoy said.

SHIP is only managing the building for the temporary stage. The region will determine a partner for the finished building when renovations are complete.

McEvoy said the region continues to try and increase the number of emergency shelter beds and hopes to open a women’s shelter with Cambridge YWCA as soon as possible.