Dig paused at former Arrowdale Golf Course after potential bone fragments found

Archaeological work at the former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford has temporarily halted after what appears to be bone fragments were found.

On Thursday, the city said Brantford police and city staff will remain on site while the finding are further investigated.

The City of Brantford noted in a media release the noted: “a preliminary assessment of the photos indicates that the findings are animal remains, however, an in-person inspection is required before this assessment can be deemed conclusive.”

Brantford council voted in favour of selling the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course in 2020. Council accepted a $14-million offer from Elite M.D. Developments for nearly 32 acres of the city-owned land. The other 17 acres will be dedicated to a new community park.

“Earlier today, the City of Brantford was made aware by Archaeology Consultant, AMICK Consultants Ltd. (Amick), that unidentified remains that appear to be bone fragments were uncovered during the Stage 3 Archaeological investigation at 282 Stanley Street,” the city said in a media release.

The city said that consistent with agreements in place with Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) Elected Council and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations (MCFN), Field monitors from MCFN were on site and as per protocol, contacted Brantford Police Services (BPS) upon initial review of the findings.