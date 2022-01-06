Man charged with assault after incident at former Arrowdale Golf Course in Brantford

Brantford police have charged a 19-year-old man with assault and mischief after an altercation at the former Arrowdale Golf Course site last month.

Officers were called to the site, located at 282 Stanley St., around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10. Police said there was a verbal altercation between several people. They said the "situation escalated" and one man was physically aggressive with another.

The 45-year-old victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

Brantford residents and members of Six Nations set up tents at the site in October, protesting after the city put the former golf course up for sale. The groups of protesters say the land belongs to the local Indigenous community.

Police confirmed the incident on Dec. 10 involved one of the protesters.

"Officers were in attendance in an effort to keep the peace and maintain a safe environment for all parties," a news release from police said. "The Brantford Police Service will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety and investigate criminal wrongdoing in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved."