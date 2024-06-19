Check out these local Canada Day celebrations

The countdown is on to Canada Day!

Communities across the country are putting the finishing touches on their party plans for July 1.

Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood this year.

Kitchener

Celebration

Starts at 2 p.m.

Family-friendly fun

Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall

Concert at Carl Zehr Square

Performances by Danny Michel with Romeo Sex Fighter, April Wine and local artists

DTK Fireworks

Show begins at dusk (approximately 10:20 p.m.)

Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall

Bingemans Celebration and Fireworks

Free admission

Performance by The Almost Hip (The Tragically Hip cover band)

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Waterloo

Community picnic

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

West side of Waterloo Park (near the bandshell)

Giant games, food trucks, local artists

Drone show

10 p.m.

Waterloo Park West

Cambridge

Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Riverside Park

Celebration

Midway, live music, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, vendors, children’s area and more

Riverside Park

Parade

11 a.m. on King Street

Fireworks

Begins at 10 p.m.

Riverside Park

New Hamburg

Fireworks

9:30 p.m.

Norm S. Hill Park

Ayr

Celebration

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cowan Park

Food trucks, live entertainment, family-friendly activities

Fireworks

9:45 p.m.

Cowan Park

Woolwich

Free swim

10 a.m.

Woolwich Memorial Centre

Celebration

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Woolwich Memorial Centre

Magic show, antique car show, live music, fire truck tours and more

Elora

Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1 Macdonald Square

Soap Box Derby

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

David & Geddes Street

Dominion Day Parade

11 a.m.

Jefferson Elora Community (from Geddes to Church Street)

Free Hot Dog Lunch

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Bissell Park, Elora

Duck Race

1:30 p.m.

Bissell Park, Elora

Fergus

Celebration

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

CW Community Sportsplex

Bollywood dancing, entertainment, face painting, henna hand painting

Fireworks

Light show begins at 9:30 p.m.

CW Community Sportsplex

Fireworks show, food trucks, music

Wilmot

Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony

Celebration

William Scott Park in New Hamburg

Opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with cake and performance by children’s entertainer Erick Traplin

Events include: bouncy castles, potato sack races, face painting, egg-and-spoon race, scavenger hunt, three-legged races, bubble-making, craft table, dunk tank, costume characters, vendors, live music and more

Fireworks

Dusk

Nith River

Guelph

The city has not yet announced official events for Canada Day.

*The Rotary Club of Guelph announced earlier this month that they will not be putting on a fireworks show at Riverside Park.

Stratford

Celebrations

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Square

Specifics have not yet been announced.

Free swim

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stratford Lions Pool

Parade

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Route starts at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Waterloo Street, then will move north-east from Waterloo Street to Mornington Street, then west onto McCarthy Road West and ending at the Rotary Complex.

Brantford

Celebration

Lions Park Steve Brown Sports Complex (12 Edge Street)

Live music, KidZone carnival and midway, family-friendly activities, vendors, wrestling shows, photo booth

Fireworks