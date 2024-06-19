Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day!
Communities across the country are putting the finishing touches on their party plans for July 1.
Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood this year.
Kitchener
Celebration
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Family-friendly fun
- Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall
Concert at Carl Zehr Square
- Performances by Danny Michel with Romeo Sex Fighter, April Wine and local artists
DTK Fireworks
- Show begins at dusk (approximately 10:20 p.m.)
- Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall
Bingemans Celebration and Fireworks
- Free admission
- Performance by The Almost Hip (The Tragically Hip cover band)
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Waterloo
Community picnic
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- West side of Waterloo Park (near the bandshell)
- Giant games, food trucks, local artists
Drone show
- 10 p.m.
- Waterloo Park West
Cambridge
Fishing Derby
- 8 a.m.
- Riverside Park
Celebration
- Midway, live music, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, vendors, children’s area and more
- Riverside Park
Parade
- 11 a.m. on King Street
Fireworks
- Begins at 10 p.m.
- Riverside Park
New Hamburg
Fireworks
- 9:30 p.m.
- Norm S. Hill Park
Ayr
Celebration
- 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Cowan Park
- Food trucks, live entertainment, family-friendly activities
Fireworks
- 9:45 p.m.
- Cowan Park
Woolwich
Free swim
- 10 a.m.
- Woolwich Memorial Centre
Celebration
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Woolwich Memorial Centre
- Magic show, antique car show, live music, fire truck tours and more
Elora
Pancake Breakfast
- 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 1 Macdonald Square
Soap Box Derby
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- David & Geddes Street
Dominion Day Parade
- 11 a.m.
- Jefferson Elora Community (from Geddes to Church Street)
Free Hot Dog Lunch
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bissell Park, Elora
Duck Race
- 1:30 p.m.
- Bissell Park, Elora
Fergus
Celebration
- 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- CW Community Sportsplex
- Bollywood dancing, entertainment, face painting, henna hand painting
Fireworks
- Light show begins at 9:30 p.m.
- CW Community Sportsplex
- Fireworks show, food trucks, music
Wilmot
Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony
Celebration
- William Scott Park in New Hamburg
- Opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with cake and performance by children’s entertainer Erick Traplin
- Events include: bouncy castles, potato sack races, face painting, egg-and-spoon race, scavenger hunt, three-legged races, bubble-making, craft table, dunk tank, costume characters, vendors, live music and more
Fireworks
- Dusk
- Nith River
Guelph
The city has not yet announced official events for Canada Day.
*The Rotary Club of Guelph announced earlier this month that they will not be putting on a fireworks show at Riverside Park.
Stratford
Celebrations
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Market Square
- Specifics have not yet been announced.
Free swim
- 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Stratford Lions Pool
Parade
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Route starts at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Waterloo Street, then will move north-east from Waterloo Street to Mornington Street, then west onto McCarthy Road West and ending at the Rotary Complex.
Brantford
Celebration
- Lions Park Steve Brown Sports Complex (12 Edge Street)
- Live music, KidZone carnival and midway, family-friendly activities, vendors, wrestling shows, photo booth
Fireworks
- 10 p.m.
- Lions Park Steve Brown Sports Complex (12 Edge Street)
