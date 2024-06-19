KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Check out these local Canada Day celebrations

    Canada Day
    Share

    The countdown is on to Canada Day!

    Communities across the country are putting the finishing touches on their party plans for July 1.

    Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood this year.

    Kitchener

    Celebration

    • Starts at 2 p.m.
    • Family-friendly fun
    • Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall

    Concert at Carl Zehr Square

    • Performances by Danny Michel with Romeo Sex Fighter, April Wine and local artists

    DTK Fireworks

    • Show begins at dusk (approximately 10:20 p.m.)
    • Downtown at Carl Zehr Square/City Hall

    Bingemans Celebration and Fireworks

    • Free admission
    • Performance by The Almost Hip (The Tragically Hip cover band)
    • Fireworks at 10 p.m.

    Waterloo

    Community picnic

    • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • West side of Waterloo Park (near the bandshell)
    • Giant games, food trucks, local artists

    Drone show

    • 10 p.m.
    • Waterloo Park West

    Cambridge

    Fishing Derby

    • 8 a.m.
    • Riverside Park

    Celebration

    • Midway, live music, hot air balloon rides, food trucks, vendors, children’s area and more
    • Riverside Park

    Parade

    • 11 a.m. on King Street

    Fireworks

    • Begins at 10 p.m.
    • Riverside Park

    New Hamburg

    Fireworks

    • 9:30 p.m.
    • Norm S. Hill Park

    Ayr

    Celebration

    • 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • Cowan Park
    • Food trucks, live entertainment, family-friendly activities

    Fireworks

    • 9:45 p.m.
    • Cowan Park

    Woolwich

    Free swim

    • 10 a.m.
    • Woolwich Memorial Centre

    Celebration

    • 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Woolwich Memorial Centre
    • Magic show, antique car show, live music, fire truck tours and more

    Elora

    Pancake Breakfast

    • 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • 1 Macdonald Square

    Soap Box Derby

    • 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • David & Geddes Street

    Dominion Day Parade

    • 11 a.m.
    • Jefferson Elora Community (from Geddes to Church Street)

    Free Hot Dog Lunch

    • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Bissell Park, Elora

    Duck Race

    • 1:30 p.m.
    • Bissell Park, Elora

    Fergus

    Celebration

    • 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
    • CW Community Sportsplex
    • Bollywood dancing, entertainment, face painting, henna hand painting

    Fireworks

    • Light show begins at 9:30 p.m.
    • CW Community Sportsplex
    • Fireworks show, food trucks, music

    Wilmot

    Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony

    Celebration

    • William Scott Park in New Hamburg
    • Opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with cake and performance by children’s entertainer Erick Traplin
    • Events include: bouncy castles, potato sack races, face painting, egg-and-spoon race, scavenger hunt, three-legged races, bubble-making, craft table, dunk tank, costume characters, vendors, live music and more

    Fireworks

    • Dusk
    • Nith River

    Guelph

    The city has not yet announced official events for Canada Day.

    *The Rotary Club of Guelph announced earlier this month that they will not be putting on a fireworks show at Riverside Park.

    Stratford

    Celebrations

    • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Market Square
    • Specifics have not yet been announced.

    Free swim

    • 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Stratford Lions Pool

    Parade

    • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Route starts at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Waterloo Street, then will move north-east from Waterloo Street to Mornington Street, then west onto McCarthy Road West and ending at the Rotary Complex.

    Brantford

    Celebration

    • Lions Park Steve Brown Sports Complex (12 Edge Street)
    • Live music, KidZone carnival and midway, family-friendly activities, vendors, wrestling shows, photo booth

    Fireworks

    • 10 p.m.
    • Lions Park Steve Brown Sports Complex (12 Edge Street)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News