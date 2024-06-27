KITCHENER
    • What's open and what's closed on Canada Day

    Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.

    Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed on July 1:

     

    OPEN

    Waterloo Region

    • Grand River Transit operates on a holiday service schedule
    • Curbside waste collection continues as normal
    • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
    • Schneider Haus (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
    • McDougall Cottage (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
    • Cooling spaces at 150 Main (Cambridge) and 150 Frederick (Kitchener)

    Kitchener

    • Doon Valley golf course
    • Rockway golf course
    • Curbside waste collection continues as normal

    Cambridge

    • George Hancock pool
    • Ed Newland pool

    Guelph

    • Guelph Civic Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
    • McCrae House National Historic Site (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
    • Market Square (10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.)
    • Wading pools and splash pads
    • Riverside Park carousel and miniature train

    Brantford

    • Earl Haig Family Fun Park (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
    • Curbside waste collection continues as normal

    Brant County

    • Curbside waste collection continues as normal
    • Splash pads
    • Paris Community Pool (Free public swim 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

    Provincewide

    Many Beer Store locations will be open

     

    CLOSED

    Waterloo Region

    • All regional administrative offices
    • Small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off
    • All Region of Waterloo libraries

    Kitchener

    • City hall offices
    • Community centres
    • All city-run indoor pools
    • Transfer stations
    • All Kitchener Public Library locations
    • The Kitchener Memorial Auditorum
    • Activa Sportsplex
    • Fairview Park Mall

    Cambridge

    • City hall offices
    • Community centres
    • W.G. Johnson Centre pool
    • John Dolson Centre pool
    • Idea Exchange
    • Cambridge Centre

    Waterloo

    • City hall offices
    • Conestoga Mall

    Guelph

    • City hall offices
    • Waste Resource Innovation Centre

    Brantford

    • City hall
    • Beckett Recreation Centre
    • Bell Homestead National Historic Site
    • Branlyn Community Centre
    • Brantford and District Civic Centre
    • Brantford Lift
    • Brantford Public Library
    • Brantford Transit
    • Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre
    • T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre
    • Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre
    • Woodman Park Community Centre

    Brant County

    • County offices
    • Community centres and arenas
    • County of Brant Public Libraries
    • Biggars Lane Landfill
    • Brant Transit

    Provincewide

    • Banks
    • Most grocery stores (check your local store to make sure they are open or closed)
    • LCBO stores

