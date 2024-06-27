What's open and what's closed on Canada Day

Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed on July 1:

OPEN

Waterloo Region

Grand River Transit operates on a holiday service schedule

Curbside waste collection continues as normal

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Schneider Haus (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

McDougall Cottage (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Cooling spaces at 150 Main (Cambridge) and 150 Frederick (Kitchener)

Kitchener

Doon Valley golf course

Rockway golf course

Curbside waste collection continues as normal

Cambridge

George Hancock pool

Ed Newland pool

Guelph

Guelph Civic Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

McCrae House National Historic Site (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Market Square (10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Wading pools and splash pads

Riverside Park carousel and miniature train

Brantford

Earl Haig Family Fun Park (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Curbside waste collection continues as normal

Brant County

Curbside waste collection continues as normal

Splash pads

Paris Community Pool (Free public swim 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Provincewide

• Many Beer Store locations will be open

CLOSED

Waterloo Region

All regional administrative offices

Small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off

All Region of Waterloo libraries

Kitchener

City hall offices

Community centres

All city-run indoor pools

Transfer stations

All Kitchener Public Library locations

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorum

Activa Sportsplex

Fairview Park Mall

Cambridge

City hall offices

Community centres

W.G. Johnson Centre pool

John Dolson Centre pool

Idea Exchange

Cambridge Centre

Waterloo

City hall offices

Conestoga Mall

Guelph

City hall offices

Waste Resource Innovation Centre

Brantford

City hall

Beckett Recreation Centre

Bell Homestead National Historic Site

Branlyn Community Centre

Brantford and District Civic Centre

Brantford Lift

Brantford Public Library

Brantford Transit

Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre

T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre

Woodman Park Community Centre

Brant County

County offices

Community centres and arenas

County of Brant Public Libraries

Biggars Lane Landfill

Brant Transit

