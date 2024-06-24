Canada Day fireworks in and around Waterloo Region: Here’s what you need to know

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police are encouraging the public to stay safe this Canada Day long weekend and to be mindful of the rules surrounding the use of fireworks.

    Local bylaws prevent the use of fireworks on public property or roads.

    Each municipality has their own bylaws that outline if, and when, personal fireworks is permitted.

    Kitchener

    Fireworks are allowed before 11 p.m. on Canada Day.

    However, they're only permitted on private property that is at least 25 feet away from any building. Fireworks can't be set off on city-owned land, parks, woodlots, roads or schools.

    More details can be found here.

    Waterloo

    Fireworks are permitted on Canada Day.

    They can be set off the day of, one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

    Noise complaints can becalled in to: 519-747-8785.

    Additional information can be found here.

    Cambridge

    Fireworks displays are permitted until 11 p.m. on Canada Day.

    They aren’t allowed in public parks or roads.

    North Dumfries

    Fireworks can be set off on Canada Day, as well as the day before and the day after, but must end by 10:15 p.m.

    They are permitted only on private property.

    Wilmot

    Fireworks can be set off on Canada Day as long as they aren't within 500 feet of woods, buildings or places where highly flammable substances are stored.

    Guelph

    Firework displays are allowed on private property on Canada Day and the day before the holiday, until 11:59 p.m.

    Permits are required for light shows on public property.

    Complaints can be made to police at 519-824-1212.

    Stratford

    Fireworks are permitted on private property from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Canada Day.

    Brantford

    Fireworks can only be set off between Friday, June 29, June 30 and Canada Day until 11 p.m.

    They cannot be discharged on city-owned land without previous approval from the fire chief.

    Complaints can be reported here.

    Brant County

    Fireworks can be discharged on Canada Day or three days before or after the holiday

    Fireworks cannot be discharged on county land without permission

    Woodstock

    The city says personal firework displays are not allowed over the Canada Day long weekend.

    In 2023, council changed the fireworks bylaw. Selling them, or even setting them off, are now prohibited.

    The city voted for the fireworks ban after they got too many calls about people not following the rules.

    The fine for setting off fireworks is $400, while selling them could cost you $1,000.

    Complaints can be made to the non-emergency line at 519-421-2800, ext. 9.

    For more information click here.

