Canada Day fireworks in and around Waterloo Region: Here’s what you need to know

Waterloo regional police are encouraging the public to stay safe this Canada Day long weekend and to be mindful of the rules surrounding the use of fireworks.

Local bylaws prevent the use of fireworks on public property or roads.

Each municipality has their own bylaws that outline if, and when, personal fireworks is permitted.

Kitchener

Fireworks are allowed before 11 p.m. on Canada Day.

However, they're only permitted on private property that is at least 25 feet away from any building. Fireworks can't be set off on city-owned land, parks, woodlots, roads or schools.

Waterloo

Fireworks are permitted on Canada Day.

They can be set off the day of, one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

Noise complaints can becalled in to: 519-747-8785.

Cambridge

Fireworks displays are permitted until 11 p.m. on Canada Day.

They aren’t allowed in public parks or roads.

North Dumfries

Fireworks can be set off on Canada Day, as well as the day before and the day after, but must end by 10:15 p.m.

They are permitted only on private property.

Wilmot

Fireworks can be set off on Canada Day as long as they aren't within 500 feet of woods, buildings or places where highly flammable substances are stored.

Guelph

Firework displays are allowed on private property on Canada Day and the day before the holiday, until 11:59 p.m.

Permits are required for light shows on public property.

Complaints can be made to police at 519-824-1212.

Stratford

Fireworks are permitted on private property from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Canada Day.

Brantford

Fireworks can only be set off between Friday, June 29, June 30 and Canada Day until 11 p.m.

They cannot be discharged on city-owned land without previous approval from the fire chief.

Brant County

Fireworks can be discharged on Canada Day or three days before or after the holiday

Fireworks cannot be discharged on county land without permission

Woodstock

The city says personal firework displays are not allowed over the Canada Day long weekend.

In 2023, council changed the fireworks bylaw. Selling them, or even setting them off, are now prohibited.

The city voted for the fireworks ban after they got too many calls about people not following the rules.

The fine for setting off fireworks is $400, while selling them could cost you $1,000.

Complaints can be made to the non-emergency line at 519-421-2800, ext. 9.

