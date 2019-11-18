

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man has been charged after he allegedly tried to steal another person's keys as they were getting out of their car.

The incident happened in a parking lot on Erb Street East in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

That's when police say the victim, a 74-year-old man, had just pulled into the parking lot and was trying to leave his car when the suspect approached his door.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim's keys and tried to grab them.

The victim was able to get some space, but the suspect kept following him, grabbing for his cell phone, pushing him and hitting him in the head.

Police say the victim was able to get away and call police, who found the suspect, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, nearby.

He's been charged with robbery. His name has not been released.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.