

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – A man was arrested for robbery in Waterloo early Sunday morning after attempting to take a 74-year-old man's keys, police say.

Officials say around 1 a.m. a 27-year-old man tried taking the keys as the victim got out of his vehicle.

The incident happened near Erb Street East and Moore Avenue.

The victim resisted and called police for help, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Twitter, WRPS praised the police response to this incident.

No other information was released.