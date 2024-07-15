Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
A woman’s body was recovered Monday from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
“We received a call from the OPP helicopter advising that they had possibly located something in the water,” Supt. Brenna Bonn confirmed.
An OPP helicopter hovers over the Grand River where a body was discovered on July 15, 2024. (Source: Shawn Floyd)
The discovery was made around 6 p.m. near Old Mill Road and Pinnacle Drive, in the south-end of the city.
The woman has not yet been identified.
“At this time, we are waiting to confirm the identity of the deceased,” Const. Chris Iden explained in an email to CTV News.
A patrol boat can be seen on the Grand River near Old Mill Road in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
Search teams have been looking for two women who ran into trouble while boating on the Grand River Saturday. A witness reported to police that the pair appeared to be in distress around 9:30 p.m. They were last seen in the area of King Street East and River Road East.
Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
Old Mill Road, where the woman’s body was discovered Monday evening, runs along the Grand River, not far from where the two women were boating on Saturday.
Police said teams would continue their search at 7 a.m.
