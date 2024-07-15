Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River

The search continues for two missing women who reportedly ran into trouble while boating on the Grand River over the weekend.

A witness called emergency services Saturday, at around 9:30 p.m., stating that they saw two boaters in distress near King Street East and River Road East.

Waterloo Regional Police said their teams searched Saturday night and again on Sunday, but were ultimately unsuccessful in finding the women or their boat.

Search teams, which included OPP dive experts, returned to the Grand River on Monday.

Reporters at a Waterloo Regional Police press conference on two missing boaters on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Police also held a press conference to update the public on their efforts.

“We are still hoping to locate the two females,” Supt. Brenna Bonn said.

Police could not comment on whether it was a rescue or recovery mission.

The search teams, they explained, are facing multiple challenges on the water.

“It is quite a treacherous location, at the bottom of a dam,” Bonn said, adding that it’s also near a “turbulent catch basin.”

Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

The other challenge is the rainy weather.

“It obviously impacts the flow of the river,” Bonn explained. “We have been in contact with the Region of Waterloo and Grand River Conservation [Authority] in regards to impacting the flow of the water and what we can do to change [it], in order to assist with our efforts.”

Police said their search is currently contained to one specific area along the Grand River.

Drones have also been used multiple times to explore the area.

A Waterloo Regional Police officer at the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Waiting for answers

Kim Stach, who visited the search area on Monday, is friends with the women.

She said the two are best friends.

“I knew they were both going rafting on Saturday. They posted [about it on social media] and they looked happy. It was a beautiful day,” Stach explained. “I didn’t think anything of it and I was kind of jealous because I was at work and they were out having fun.”

She learned they had gone missing when her daughter got a call from the daughter of one of the missing women.

Friends and family are now doing everything they can think of to help bring the women home.

“We just kind of drove around to every spot we could think of, get out, look, walk and then just waiting for updates,” Stach said. “I’m staying positive because there are children and long-term friendships, and I have to believe that they’re just injured and they can’t get to us. They can’t get help. They’re both strong women and so they’re going to fight to the end.”

Public asked to stay away

Police said members of the public have asked if they can assist in the search, but due to the unpredictable weather, they’re asking everyone to stay away.

“At this time we are strongly advising against anyone coming down to the river,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said. “Let the emergency service professionals continue the search, because even for them at this time, it’s very treacherous to be out on the water and slippery underfoot. We wouldn’t want to have an incident where we have another search ongoing.”

Police said they will provide an update on the search Monday evening or Tuesday.

-- With additional reporting by Stefanie Davis