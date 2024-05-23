Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region

Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.

Council voted Wednesday night to award Emterra Environmental with an eight-year contract for waste and green bin collection.

The company will use a new automated cart system, which means people won't be manually picking up bins and bags to throw into trucks. The trucks will instead lift and empty carts that will be provided to residents.

The contract will cost taxpayers $285 million and begin in 2026.

Bulky items, yard waste, and Christmas trees will still be collected manually.

Council says the carts result in less litter on windy days and better protection against pests and wildlife.

The new fleet of trucks will also use compressed natural gas instead of diesel.