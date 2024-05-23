Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
Council voted Wednesday night to award Emterra Environmental with an eight-year contract for waste and green bin collection.
The company will use a new automated cart system, which means people won't be manually picking up bins and bags to throw into trucks. The trucks will instead lift and empty carts that will be provided to residents.
The contract will cost taxpayers $285 million and begin in 2026.
Bulky items, yard waste, and Christmas trees will still be collected manually.
Council says the carts result in less litter on windy days and better protection against pests and wildlife.
The new fleet of trucks will also use compressed natural gas instead of diesel.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Adding just 10% ultraprocessed foods to healthy diets may raise risk of cognitive decline, stroke
Eating more ultraprocessed foods is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and stroke, even if a person is trying to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet or the MIND diet, a new study found.
Nine killed in Mexico stage collapse at campaign event
A stage collapsed at a Mexican election campaign rally on Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring dozens as high winds tore apart the large, concert-style structure, scattering politicians and attendees.
Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58
Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, best known for their early-aughts hits like 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'Meet Virginia,' has died. He was 58.
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston, Ont.
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
Bangkok hospital says most seriously injured from turbulence-hit flight need spinal operations
Many of the more seriously injured people who were on the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence need operations on their spines, a Bangkok hospital said Thursday.
NEW AI helping to identify undiagnosed genetic disorders in children
Researchers have developed the world's first algorithm powered by artificial intelligence to identify children with undiagnosed rare genetic disorders.
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
How does this end? With Hamas holding firm and fighting back in Gaza, Israel faces only bad options
Diminished but not deterred, Hamas is still putting up a fight after seven brutal months of war with Israel, regrouping in some of the hardest-hit areas in northern Gaza and resuming rocket attacks into nearby Israeli communities.
Majority of Canadians plan to stay close to home on this year's summer vacation, survey finds
A new survey found a majority of Canadian respondents plan to stay within the country on their next trip amidst high costs of living.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
-
'We were never going to get 15 hubs': Council members walk back expectations for homelessness strategy
The slow rollout of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is now being openly discussed by city leaders less than a year and a half after its launch.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
Windsor
-
Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor, Ont. student asked to leave St. Clair College campus for wearing keffiyeh
In what is being billed as an 'example of anti-Palestinian racism in Windsor,' a video circulating on social media shows a young woman denied entry to a St. Clair College facility for wearing a keffiyeh.
-
When a fight turns deadly: Windsor man on trial for death of father of 4
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second-degree murder for the death of 38 year old Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre. A jury of five women and seven men learned Wednesday the broad strokes of the prosecution’s case against Taylor.
Barrie
-
Tornado warning lifted for Simcoe County
Environment Canada has lifted a Tornado warning for Simcoe County.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Adding just 10% ultraprocessed foods to healthy diets may raise risk of cognitive decline, stroke
Eating more ultraprocessed foods is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and stroke, even if a person is trying to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet or the MIND diet, a new study found.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City report does not include possible opening date for Trillium Line LRT, but offers timeline clues
A report prepared for a joint meeting of the Transit Commission and the LRT Subcommittee on May 31 does not contain any reference to an opening date for the delayed north-south Trillium Line, but it does offer clues into how much longer work could take.
-
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered following investigation into stolen vehicles at Gatineau, Que. garage
A 35-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges after police in Gatineau, Que. discovered a stolen vehicle trafficking network at a local garage and recovered 11 stolen vehicles.
Toronto
-
The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto
The WNBA is finally, officially, coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.
-
Majority of Canadians plan to stay close to home on this year's summer vacation, survey finds
A new survey found a majority of Canadian respondents plan to stay within the country on their next trip amidst high costs of living.
-
Two people critically injured in shooting outside school in Mississauga
Two male victims were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
After cemetery strike, grieving Montreal families still waiting to bury loved ones
For more than a year, an urn holding the ashes of Bridget Heffernan's brother has remained in her Montreal-area home instead of being buried in the plot at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery where her family members have been laid to rest for nearly a century.
-
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
-
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Quebec
The thunderstorms that swept through Quebec caused numerous power outages in the province.
Atlantic
-
Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods
An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.
-
N.B. man arrested after allegedly stealing fuel truck, rolling it over on N.S. highway
A Moncton, N.B., man is facing numerous charges – including drug trafficking – after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a fuel truck and rolling it over on a Nova Scotia highway on Sunday.
-
New air ambulance in Nova Scotia transfers non-critical patients to Halifax for tests, treatments
A new plane is transporting hundreds of non-critical patients to Halifax, saving time and keeping ambulances in their communities.
Winnipeg
-
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Man injured in Red River Ex shooting files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
Calgary
-
Time's up for Calgary's Inglewood Aquatic Centre
Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.
-
Rainfall easing immediate drought concerns in southern Alberta, but more precipitation needed
While rainfall is helping ease short-term drought concerns in southern Alberta, the region will need much more precipitation to keep moisture levels sufficient through the summer.
-
Calgary committee endorses new $10K Secondary Suite Incentive Program
A new Calgary program could come as early as next month to incentivize safety in secondary suite development as the city aims to boost its housing supply.
Edmonton
-
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
-
High-flying Oilers, well-balanced Stars set for Western Conference final clash
The Dallas Stars have a committed, well-balanced attack heading into Thursday's Western Conference final opener against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.
-
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Langley
A pedestrian died after being hit by a train going through Langley on Wednesday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
-
'Insane that it has taken this long': Lytton’s piece-by-piece rebuild
They are the sounds of progress and the sights that represent hope. They are the beginnings of new construction in Lytton that will bring people home.
-
Sidney Island deer eradication cost surges to $12 million
The cost of a plan to eradicate an invasive species of deer from Sidney Island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has ballooned.